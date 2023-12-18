Brokerages Set UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Price Target at $73.40

Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.40.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UMBF. Raymond James upgraded shares of UMB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $82.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th.

UMBF stock opened at $82.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. UMB Financial has a one year low of $50.68 and a one year high of $92.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.83.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $362.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.77 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 13.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UMB Financial will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.03%.

In other UMB Financial news, insider Robert Brian Beaird sold 895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total value of $75,001.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,302.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other UMB Financial news, EVP Uma Wilson sold 1,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $76,532.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,164. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert Brian Beaird sold 895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total transaction of $75,001.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,302.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,569 shares of company stock worth $349,890. 9.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMBF. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of UMB Financial by 2,670.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. City State Bank increased its position in shares of UMB Financial by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. City State Bank now owns 800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of UMB Financial by 93.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

