Brokerages Set Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Price Target at $41.25

Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, fourteen have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.62.

RBLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Roblox from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Roblox from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Roblox in a report on Friday, October 13th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Roblox from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock.

Get Roblox alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RBLX

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roblox

In other news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 2,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total value of $95,621.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,609,217. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 14,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $539,673.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 258,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,477,114.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 2,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total transaction of $95,621.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,609,217. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 200,426 shares of company stock worth $7,427,180 in the last quarter. 27.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 2,473.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,586,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,444,000 after buying an additional 6,330,861 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 158.0% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,151,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,035,000 after buying an additional 5,604,995 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 13.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,014,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,769,000 after buying an additional 4,927,848 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 39.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,084,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,762,000 after buying an additional 4,546,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 234.4% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,368,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,455,000 after buying an additional 4,464,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Trading Down 1.3 %

Roblox stock opened at $43.92 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.23. Roblox has a 52 week low of $24.88 and a 52 week high of $47.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.00 and a beta of 1.66.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $839.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.71 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 42.54% and a negative return on equity of 536.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Roblox will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

About Roblox

(Get Free Report

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.