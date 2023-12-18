Brokerages Set PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) PT at $17.57

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised PubMatic from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James decreased their target price on PubMatic from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Get PubMatic alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on PubMatic

PubMatic Stock Performance

Shares of PubMatic stock opened at $17.41 on Friday. PubMatic has a fifty-two week low of $10.92 and a fifty-two week high of $20.08. The company has a market capitalization of $883.73 million, a P/E ratio of 580.33 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.36 and a 200 day moving average of $15.33.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $63.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.46 million. PubMatic had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 1.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that PubMatic will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 8,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.83, for a total value of $104,163.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,219.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other PubMatic news, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 8,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.83, for a total value of $104,163.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,743 shares in the company, valued at $257,219.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $128,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 98,271 shares of company stock worth $1,387,463. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of PubMatic

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in PubMatic by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,319,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,840,000 after buying an additional 29,696 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 19.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,311,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,529,000 after acquiring an additional 546,233 shares during the last quarter. Graham Holdings Co raised its stake in shares of PubMatic by 21.3% in the first quarter. Graham Holdings Co now owns 1,973,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,271,000 after acquiring an additional 346,503 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in PubMatic by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,181,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,860,000 after purchasing an additional 87,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of PubMatic by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,162,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,254,000 after buying an additional 204,950 shares during the period. 39.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PubMatic

(Get Free Report

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides custom management tools and performance optimization insights; Openwrap OTT, a prebid-powered unified bidding solution; and Openwrap SDK, an enterprise-grade management tools and analytics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.