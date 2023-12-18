Brokerages Set Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) PT at C$31.26

Shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$31.26.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LB. National Bank Financial cut Laurentian Bank of Canada from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “underperform market weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$28.09 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Cormark downgraded shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$35.00 to C$32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$29.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Price Performance

Shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada stock opened at C$25.97 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$26.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$32.40. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$24.92 and a one year high of C$48.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.28.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported C$1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.13 by C($0.13). Laurentian Bank of Canada had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of C$247.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$261.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 4.5815603 EPS for the current year.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.24%. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 48.33%.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada

(Get Free Report

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

Featured Articles

