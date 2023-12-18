Brokerages Set Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) PT at $182.43

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $182.43.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on JLL shares. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $222.00 to $173.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $167.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE JLL opened at $183.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.98 and a beta of 1.40. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 52 week low of $119.46 and a 52 week high of $188.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $146.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 1.11%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,345,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,759,007,000 after buying an additional 40,866 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,584,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,562,000 after acquiring an additional 468,749 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.5% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,193,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,552,000 after buying an additional 136,398 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 644.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,698,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,687,000 after buying an additional 1,470,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.5% during the third quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,574,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,259,000 after purchasing an additional 53,883 shares in the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

(Get Free Report

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, tenant representation, property management, advisory, and consulting services; and capital market services, such as equity and debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.