Brokerages Set Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Target Price at $33.80

Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.40.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GBCI shares. TheStreet raised shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Glacier Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Glacier Bancorp Price Performance

GBCI opened at $43.46 on Wednesday. Glacier Bancorp has a one year low of $26.77 and a one year high of $51.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 0.82.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $295.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Glacier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.93%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Glacier Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 53.4% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 10,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 16,325 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 5,289 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 1,064.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 111,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after acquiring an additional 102,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 12,164 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 76.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

