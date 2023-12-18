Brokerages Set Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Target Price at $8.22

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.22.
Several research firms recently weighed in on CLVT. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Clarivate in a report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Clarivate from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Barclays lowered Clarivate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Clarivate from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Clarivate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Monday, October 16th.
Shares of NYSE CLVT opened at $8.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.77. Clarivate has a 52 week low of $6.07 and a 52 week high of $11.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22.
Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. Clarivate had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 9.77%. The company had revenue of $647.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Clarivate will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Clarivate Plc, an information, analytics, and workflow company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, development, protection, commercialization, and measurement of scientific research, innovations, and brands. The company operates through three segments: Academia and Government, Life Sciences and Healthcare, and Intellectual Property.
