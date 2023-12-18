Brokerages Set Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Price Target at $51.14

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.14.

Shares of NYSE:CPRI opened at $49.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 2.04. Capri has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $69.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.71.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Capri will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Capri by 252.2% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Capri by 789.3% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Capri in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Capri by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Capri by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

