Brokerages Set Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Price Target at C$55.63

Shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$55.63.

CAR.UN has been the topic of a number of research reports. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$55.00 to C$50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$54.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Laurentian lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$58.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th.

Get Canadian Apartment Properties REIT alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CAR.UN

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Stock Performance

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Company Profile

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT stock opened at C$50.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.14, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$45.62 and its 200 day moving average is C$47.98. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a 1-year low of C$40.52 and a 1-year high of C$54.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.14.

(Get Free Report

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.