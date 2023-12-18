Brokerages Set Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Price Target at C$55.63

Shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$55.63.
CAR.UN has been the topic of a number of research reports. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$55.00 to C$50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$54.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Laurentian lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$58.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th.
CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.
