Brokerages Set Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) Target Price at C$14.93

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$15.06.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Bird Construction from C$17.50 to C$18.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. CIBC raised their target price on Bird Construction from C$12.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. ATB Capital raised their target price on Bird Construction from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on Bird Construction from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Bird Construction from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.

Get Bird Construction alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BDT

Bird Construction Stock Down 1.2 %

TSE BDT opened at C$14.10 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$11.53 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.19. Bird Construction has a one year low of C$7.10 and a one year high of C$14.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.65, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of C$758.16 million, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.14.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.12. Bird Construction had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of C$783.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$737.23 million. Research analysts anticipate that Bird Construction will post 1.6561404 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bird Construction Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.036 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This is a boost from Bird Construction’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.86%.

About Bird Construction

(Get Free Report

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional, and civil infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bird Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bird Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.