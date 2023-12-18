Brokerages Set Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) PT at $21.90

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.90.

Several equities analysts have commented on ALKT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Alkami Technology from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alkami Technology in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stephens downgraded Alkami Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Alkami Technology from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Alkami Technology from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

In other Alkami Technology news, insider Douglas A. Linebarger sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total transaction of $1,258,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 207,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,345,864.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Alkami Technology news, insider Douglas A. Linebarger sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total transaction of $1,258,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 207,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,345,864.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Douglas A. Linebarger sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $2,264,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 202,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,581,905.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 215,900 shares of company stock valued at $4,766,869. 38.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALKT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 24.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,552,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,466,000 after acquiring an additional 697,148 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alkami Technology by 14.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,683,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,980,000 after acquiring an additional 331,166 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Alkami Technology by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,244,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,900,000 after buying an additional 217,123 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Alkami Technology by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,832,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,040,000 after acquiring an additional 503,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Alkami Technology by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,828,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,971,000 after purchasing an additional 251,757 shares in the last quarter. 52.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALKT stock opened at $23.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.66 and its 200 day moving average is $18.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.21 and a beta of 0.37. Alkami Technology has a 1-year low of $10.93 and a 1-year high of $24.34.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $67.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.47 million. Alkami Technology had a negative net margin of 22.13% and a negative return on equity of 18.55%. Sell-side analysts predict that Alkami Technology will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

