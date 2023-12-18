Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Earns “Underperform” Rating from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued their underperform rating on shares of Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $50.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $54.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BHF. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Brighthouse Financial from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brighthouse Financial has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.29.

Shares of BHF stock opened at $52.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Brighthouse Financial has a 52-week low of $39.24 and a 52-week high of $60.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.28 and its 200 day moving average is $48.69.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $4.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 20.78% and a negative net margin of 35.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial will post 15.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHF. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 5.6% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 9.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 2.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 6.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capula Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 3.1% in the third quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

