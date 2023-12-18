BOC Aviation (OTCMKTS:BCVVF) vs. AerCap (NYSE:AER) Head-To-Head Survey

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) and BOC Aviation (OTCMKTS:BCVVF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares AerCap and BOC Aviation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get AerCap alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AerCap 33.62% 15.03% 3.48% BOC Aviation N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AerCap and BOC Aviation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AerCap $7.01 billion 2.22 -$726.04 million $10.81 6.84 BOC Aviation N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

BOC Aviation has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AerCap.

92.0% of AerCap shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of AerCap shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for AerCap and BOC Aviation, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AerCap 0 0 6 0 3.00 BOC Aviation 0 0 0 0 N/A

AerCap currently has a consensus target price of $82.50, suggesting a potential upside of 11.58%. Given AerCap’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe AerCap is more favorable than BOC Aviation.

Summary

AerCap beats BOC Aviation on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AerCap

(Get Free Report)

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews. Its aircraft asset management services also include periodically inspecting the leased aircraft and engines; coordinating technical modifications to aircraft to meet new lessee requirements; conducting restructuring negotiations in connection with lease defaults; repossessing aircraft and engines; arranging and monitoring insurance coverage; registering and de-registering aircraft; arranging for aircraft and engine valuations; and providing market research services. The company also provides cash management services, including treasury services, such as the financing, refinancing, hedging, and ongoing cash management of vehicles; and administrative services comprising accounting and corporate secretarial services consisting of the preparation of budgets and financial statements. In addition, it offers airframe and engine parts and supply chain solutions to airlines; maintenance, repair, and overhaul service providers; and aircraft parts distributors. As of December 31, 2022, the company had a portfolio of 2,194 owned, managed, or on order aircraft. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About BOC Aviation

(Get Free Report)

BOC Aviation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an aircraft operating leasing company worldwide. It offers a range of services to airlines and aircraft owners, including direct operating leases, sale and leaseback facilities, and third-party asset management. The company also provides aircraft remarketing and technical management services to airlines, banks, and other investors; debt financing and other financial services for airlines; and sells aircrafts. As of December 31, 2022, it had a fleet of 633 owned, managed, and on order aircraft. BOC Aviation Limited was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Singapore. BOC Aviation Limited is a subsidiary of Sky Splendor Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.