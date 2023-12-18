BMTC Group Inc. (TSE:GBT) Announces $0.18 Semi-Annual Dividend

BMTC Group Inc. (TSE:GBT – Get Free Report) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, December 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th.

BMTC Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of GBT opened at C$12.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$401.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.19. BMTC Group has a 1 year low of C$11.64 and a 1 year high of C$16.42.

Get BMTC Group alerts:

BMTC Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

BMTC Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manages and operates a retail network of furniture, household appliances, and electronic products in Canada. It operates through three divisions, Brault & Martineau, Ameublements Tanguay, and EconoMax. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for BMTC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMTC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.