BMO Capital Markets Raises Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Price Target to $140.00

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allstate from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $117.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $136.93.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of ALL opened at $139.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.54 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $131.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.09. Allstate has a 1 year low of $100.57 and a 1 year high of $144.99.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $14.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. Allstate’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.56) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Allstate will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -44.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allstate news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $1,483,093.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,426.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Allstate news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $1,483,093.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,426.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total value of $539,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,848,105.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allstate

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Allstate during the third quarter worth $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Allstate in the second quarter worth $29,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate in the first quarter worth $30,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate in the first quarter worth $33,000. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

