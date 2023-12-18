BMO Capital Markets Lowers Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Price Target to C$14.00

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A – Free Report) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TCL.A. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Transcontinental from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Transcontinental from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Transcontinental from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.

TCL.A stock opened at C$13.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$972.16 million, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.44. Transcontinental has a 52 week low of C$10.11 and a 52 week high of C$15.99.

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

