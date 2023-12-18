Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (BSL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on December 29th

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of 0.114 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th.

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund stock opened at $13.43 on Monday. Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund has a 52 week low of $12.19 and a 52 week high of $13.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.96.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund during the third quarter worth $41,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund during the first quarter worth $127,000. Natixis bought a new stake in Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund during the fourth quarter worth $195,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund by 18.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,901 shares during the period.

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

