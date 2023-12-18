Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (BSL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on December 29th

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of 0.114 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th.
Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Price Performance
Shares of Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund stock opened at $13.43 on Monday. Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund has a 52 week low of $12.19 and a 52 week high of $13.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.96.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund
Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Semiconductor stocks soar on federal funding, hope for rate cuts
- What are stock market earnings reports?
- Nu Holdings is the backdoor play on the BRIC’s economy
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Generac can heat up your portfolio this winter
Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.