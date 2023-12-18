Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (BSL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on December 29th

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.114 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th.

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 12.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BSL opened at $13.43 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.96. Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund has a 1 year low of $12.19 and a 1 year high of $13.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund by 89.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 132,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 62,426 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund by 17.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 15,871 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC grew its stake in Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 102,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 37,655 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 72,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $567,000.

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

