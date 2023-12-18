Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (BSL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on December 29th

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.114 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th.
Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 12.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE BSL opened at $13.43 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.96. Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund has a 1 year low of $12.19 and a 1 year high of $13.53.
Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Company Profile
Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
