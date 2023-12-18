Bitcoiva (BCA) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $167.98 Million

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 9.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. During the last seven days, Bitcoiva has traded 5% higher against the dollar. Bitcoiva has a total market capitalization of $167.98 million and $448,503.47 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoiva coin can currently be purchased for approximately $10.47 or 0.00025599 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,894.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $221.86 or 0.00542517 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.12 or 0.00112773 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00021331 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000566 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoiva Coin Profile

Bitcoiva (BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 10th, 2020. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. Bitcoiva’s official website is bitcoiva.com. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @bitcoiva and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoiva Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoiva (BCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Bitcoiva has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoiva is 11.12755085 USD and is down -2.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $446,258.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoiva.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoiva should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoiva using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

