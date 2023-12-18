Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$10.19.

BIR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$7.75 to C$6.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$9.75 to C$9.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.

Get Birchcliff Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on BIR

Birchcliff Energy Trading Down 3.0 %

Birchcliff Energy stock opened at C$5.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.56, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.15 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.64. Birchcliff Energy has a 1 year low of C$5.78 and a 1 year high of C$9.74. The stock has a market cap of C$1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.02.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$177.13 million for the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 3.62%. On average, equities analysts predict that Birchcliff Energy will post 0.674685 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Birchcliff Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 250.00%.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.