Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Hold Rating for Great Portland Estates (LON:GPE)

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Great Portland Estates (LON:GPE – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 453 ($5.69) price target on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Thursday, October 5th.

Great Portland Estates Cuts Dividend

Shares of GPE opened at GBX 419 ($5.26) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -319.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.62. Great Portland Estates has a twelve month low of GBX 363.20 ($4.56) and a twelve month high of GBX 605.50 ($7.60). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 402.63 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 417.60.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be given a GBX 4.70 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 23rd. Great Portland Estates’s payout ratio is currently -992.37%.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.5 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

