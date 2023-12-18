Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Hold Rating for Great Portland Estates (LON:GPE)

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Great Portland Estates (LON:GPE – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 453 ($5.69) price target on the stock.
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Thursday, October 5th.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be given a GBX 4.70 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 23rd. Great Portland Estates’s payout ratio is currently -992.37%.
We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.5 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.
