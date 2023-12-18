Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Shares Sold by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 7,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Bentley Systems by 41.0% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 92,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,854,000 after buying an additional 26,979 shares during the last quarter. Covea Finance acquired a new position in Bentley Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $1,154,000. Renaissance Capital LLC grew its position in Bentley Systems by 28.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 97,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,876,000 after buying an additional 21,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Bentley Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $547,000. 44.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BSY. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Bentley Systems from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet raised Bentley Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Bentley Systems Stock Performance

Shares of BSY opened at $50.25 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.97. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $33.75 and a 52 week high of $55.37. The company has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 94.81, a PEG ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The business had revenue of $306.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.90 million. Research analysts expect that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bentley Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bentley Systems

In related news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 67,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total value of $3,261,314.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,526,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,653,450.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 79,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $3,979,543.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,738,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,153,729.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 67,313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total value of $3,261,314.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,526,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,653,450.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 200,152 shares of company stock worth $9,848,546 over the last 90 days. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bentley Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

