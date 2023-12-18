Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Cut to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $35.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BEAM. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 13th. SVB Leerink cut Beam Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut Beam Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.08.

Beam Therapeutics Stock Down 4.6 %

NASDAQ:BEAM opened at $28.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.55 and a 200 day moving average of $26.82. Beam Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $16.95 and a 52 week high of $50.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 1.69.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.11. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 384.62% and a negative return on equity of 40.66%. The business had revenue of $17.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.56) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Beam Therapeutics will post -4.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Beam Therapeutics

In related news, insider Amy Simon sold 3,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total value of $64,477.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,224,270.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 163.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 29.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. 80.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 and BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease beta thalassemia; BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

