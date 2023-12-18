Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) Announces $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1056 per share on Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th.
Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.7% per year over the last three years.
Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE BGH opened at $13.56 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.00. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has a 52-week low of $11.92 and a 52-week high of $14.06.
Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund is co-managed by Babson Capital Global Advisors Limited. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in global high-yield bonds, loans, and other income-producing instruments that are, at the time of purchase, rated below Baa3 by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or below BBB- by Standard & Poor's Rating Services.
