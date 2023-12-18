Bank of America Lowers Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) to Underperform

Bank of America lowered shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $171.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their previous price target of $207.00.

TSCO has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Tractor Supply from $218.00 to $208.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Tractor Supply from $207.00 to $195.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, DA Davidson raised Tractor Supply from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $232.08.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $217.30 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $185.00 and a 1 year high of $251.17. The stock has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $202.46 and a 200-day moving average of $211.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.43% and a net margin of 7.58%. Equities analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 40.23%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Tractor Supply by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Tractor Supply by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 148 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Tractor Supply by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Tractor Supply by 9,370.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,822,151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $573,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792,352 shares during the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

