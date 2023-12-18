Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Avalon Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AWX opened at $2.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Avalon has a twelve month low of $1.76 and a twelve month high of $3.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.02 and its 200 day moving average is $2.21. The company has a market cap of $8.54 million, a PE ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 0.79.

Get Avalon alerts:

Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.90 million for the quarter. Avalon had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a negative return on equity of 5.20%.

Institutional Trading of Avalon

About Avalon

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Avalon stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Avalon Holdings Co. ( NYSE:AWX Free Report ) by 27.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,153 shares during the quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.96% of Avalon worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

(Get Free Report)

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in the salt water injection well operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.