ATOR Protocol (ATOR) Price Down 15.1% Over Last 7 Days

ATOR Protocol (ATOR) traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. ATOR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $29.47 million and $2.00 million worth of ATOR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ATOR Protocol has traded 15.1% lower against the US dollar. One ATOR Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.70 or 0.00001710 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ATOR Protocol alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000961 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Orca (ORCA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00015057 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ATOR Protocol Token Profile

ATOR Protocol was first traded on January 9th, 2023. ATOR Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,000,000 tokens. The official message board for ATOR Protocol is medium.com/@atorprotocol. ATOR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @atorprotocol. The official website for ATOR Protocol is ator.io.

ATOR Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOR Protocol (ATOR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. ATOR Protocol has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 87,561,371.862 in circulation. The last known price of ATOR Protocol is 0.72998649 USD and is down -5.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $2,014,833.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ator.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATOR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATOR Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ATOR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ATOR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ATOR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.