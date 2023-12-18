Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Takes $148,000 Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 28,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 189,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. 55.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $1,150,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 378,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,351,232. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $4,546,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 961,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,486,481.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 378,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,351,232. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of CCL stock opened at $18.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 2.50. Carnival Co. & plc has a twelve month low of $7.53 and a twelve month high of $19.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.27.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 29th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.00% and a negative net margin of 8.11%. Carnival Co. &’s quarterly revenue was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on CCL. Redburn Partners raised Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.44.

View Our Latest Research Report on Carnival Co. &

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.