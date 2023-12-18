Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Makes New $233,000 Investment in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APO. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 174.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 3,989 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at $1,112,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at $202,000. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at about $457,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at about $511,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Apollo Global Management Trading Up 1.4 %

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $94.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.16 and a 52 week high of $94.68. The company has a market capitalization of $53.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.84.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $834.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.03 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 10.87%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer downgraded Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on Apollo Global Management from $97.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on Apollo Global Management from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $97.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.82.

View Our Latest Report on APO

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James C. Zelter sold 87,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total value of $7,539,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,094,585 shares in the company, valued at $438,949,443.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider James C. Zelter sold 70,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total value of $6,359,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,660,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 87,500 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total value of $7,539,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,094,585 shares in the company, valued at $438,949,443.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,500 shares of company stock worth $15,620,100 over the last three months. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.