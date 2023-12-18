Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Invests $273,000 in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 16,472 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 1,451.0% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on KMI shares. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.57.

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $17.49 on Monday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.89 and a 52-week high of $19.09. The company has a market capitalization of $38.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.46%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 102.73%.

In related news, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $526,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 79,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,390,258.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $526,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 79,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,258.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $881,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 309,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,448,886.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

