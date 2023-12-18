Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Invests $253,000 in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $41,000.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

BATS CALF opened at $47.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.72.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Increases Dividend

About Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a $0.1509 dividend. This is a boost from Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st.

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

