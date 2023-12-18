Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Has $256,000 Stock Position in Invesco Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA:PXQ)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Invesco Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA:PXQ – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors owned 0.66% of Invesco Next Gen Connectivity ETF worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PXQ. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Next Gen Connectivity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $791,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Next Gen Connectivity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Next Gen Connectivity ETF by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 3,691 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Next Gen Connectivity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Next Gen Connectivity ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Next Gen Connectivity ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA PXQ opened at $77.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $39.64 million, a PE ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 1.02. Invesco Next Gen Connectivity ETF has a 12 month low of $68.15 and a 12 month high of $82.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.85 and a 200-day moving average of $79.20.

Invesco Next Gen Connectivity ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Networking Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Networking Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

