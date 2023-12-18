Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Buys Shares of 13,369 Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 27,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 106.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 28,370 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc increased its holdings in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 166.4% in the second quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 31,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 19,887 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 108.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 162,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 84,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.70% of the company’s stock.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust stock opened at $14.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.44. Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.08 and a fifty-two week high of $14.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 83.78 and a current ratio of 83.78.

Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

