Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Receives $24.63 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.63.

A number of analysts recently commented on AY shares. Raymond James cut Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America cut their target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Price Performance

AY stock opened at $21.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.40 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $16.35 and a 52 week high of $29.81.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.08). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $303.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.36 million. On average, analysts forecast that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently 413.95%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 63.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 10,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 13,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 122.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 41.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

Featured Stories

