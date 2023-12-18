Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAH) Short Interest Up 7.7% in November

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the November 15th total of 1,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of ACAH opened at $10.56 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.46. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.96 and a 1 year high of $11.63.

Institutional Trading of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $34,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition by 35,750.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $100,000. 29.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Company Profile

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in mobility sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

