ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) Short Interest Update

ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 333,900 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the November 15th total of 310,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.2 days.

Separately, Scotiabank cut their price objective on ATCO from C$51.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th.

ATCO stock opened at $28.17 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.80. ATCO has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $33.82.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a $0.3508 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a yield of 5.21%. ATCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.22%.

About ATCO

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing, modular facilities, construction and site support, workforce lodging, facility operations and maintenance, defense operations, and disaster and emergency management services.

