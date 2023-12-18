ATB Capital Analysts Give Galaxy Digital (TSE:GLXY) a C$13.00 Price Target

ATB Capital set a C$13.00 target price on Galaxy Digital (TSE:GLXYFree Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Galaxy Digital Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of GLXY opened at C$8.99 on Friday. Galaxy Digital has a 1-year low of C$3.33 and a 1-year high of C$10.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$952.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 3.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.29 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Galaxy Digital news, Director Damien Richard Paul Vanderwilt sold 50,000 shares of Galaxy Digital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.00, for a total value of C$400,000.00. Corporate insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

About Galaxy Digital

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd., an asset management firm, operates in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and blockchain technology industry. It operates through five segments: Trading, Principal Investments, Asset Management, Investment Banking, and Mining. The company provides spot and derivative executions, and liquidity to institutional clients, counterparties, and venues that transact in cryptocurrencies; and offers access to traded cryptocurrencies to clients and counterparties across a suite of service offerings, including over-the-counter (OTC) spot liquidity provision, on- exchange liquidity provision, OTC options and trading, and bespoke lending and structured products, as well as engages in the proprietary quantitative, arbitrage, and macro trading strategies.

