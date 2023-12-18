ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,146,400 shares, a drop of 9.8% from the November 15th total of 1,271,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11,464.0 days.

ASOS Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ASOMF opened at $4.90 on Monday. ASOS has a twelve month low of $4.90 and a twelve month high of $4.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.12.

Get ASOS alerts:

About ASOS

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and internationally. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS Luxe, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, HIIT, AsYou, Dark Future, UNRVLLD/SPPLY, Crooked Tongues, Daysocial, Actual, and Weekend Collective brands, as well as through third-party brands.

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.