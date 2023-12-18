Ashtead Technology’s (AT) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Ashtead Technology (LON:AT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 700 ($8.79) target price on the stock.

Ashtead Technology Price Performance

Shares of LON:AT opened at GBX 610 ($7.66) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 499.34 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 431.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £487.70 million, a P/E ratio of 2,904.76 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.53, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Ingrid Stewart sold 30,000 shares of Ashtead Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 596 ($7.48), for a total transaction of £178,800 ($224,453.93). Corporate insiders own 38.35% of the company’s stock.

About Ashtead Technology

Ashtead Technology Holdings Plc provides subsea equipment rental solutions for the offshore energy sector in Europe, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East. It offers survey and robotics equipment comprising geophysical, hydrographic, metocean, land surveying, positioning, ROV sensors, non-destructive testing, subsea inspection, remote visual inspection, and environmental products; mechanical solutions, consisting of subsea cutting, coating removal and cleaning, subsea dredging, ROV and driver tooling, intervention skids, topside support, recovery tools, pumps, reels, ancillary deck equipment, and fabrication solutions; and asset integrity solutions, including imaging and inspection, oceanographic, marine growth removal, monitoring, mooring and riser inspection, environmental monitoring, offshore construction and life of asset monitoring, offshore wind foundation inspection, analysis, 3D imaging and metrology, and remote operations.

