Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) PT Raised to $270.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $262.00 to $270.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AJG. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $254.00.

AJG opened at $222.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $48.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.68, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.69. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $174.45 and a 12 month high of $254.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $240.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.68.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.06. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 42.15%.

In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 11,800 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.22, for a total value of $2,917,196.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,157,621.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 11,800 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.22, for a total value of $2,917,196.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,157,621.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.94, for a total transaction of $3,524,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,058,693.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,038 shares of company stock valued at $11,558,272 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.4% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.6% in the second quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 1,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.9% in the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.7% during the third quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

