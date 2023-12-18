Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at Raymond James

Stock analysts at Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 103.05% from the company’s previous close.

ARDX has been the subject of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Ardelyx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $5.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ardelyx in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Ardelyx from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.58.

Ardelyx Stock Performance

NASDAQ ARDX opened at $5.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -49.25 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.98. Ardelyx has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $5.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 5.35.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $56.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.09 million. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 19.75% and a negative net margin of 19.79%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ardelyx will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ardelyx news, insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total transaction of $38,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 322,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,788,604.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 7,000 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total value of $38,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 322,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,788,604.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Laura A. Williams sold 25,000 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 266,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,356. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,738 shares of company stock valued at $643,030 over the last quarter. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ardelyx

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 235.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,026 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Ardelyx in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Ardelyx in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Ardelyx in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ardelyx in the first quarter valued at $49,000. 58.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

