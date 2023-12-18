Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) Short Interest Down 8.2% in November

Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,180,000 shares, a decline of 8.2% from the November 15th total of 6,730,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 660,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arbutus Biopharma

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 4,149,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,424,000 after buying an additional 1,302,978 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 7,113 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 69,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 13,838 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 179.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 40,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 26,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,065,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after buying an additional 21,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on ABUS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, September 12th.

Arbutus Biopharma Trading Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ ABUS opened at $2.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $375.65 million, a PE ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.90. Arbutus Biopharma has a 1 year low of $1.69 and a 1 year high of $3.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.07.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 million. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 56.45% and a negative net margin of 339.32%. Research analysts forecast that Arbutus Biopharma will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arbutus Biopharma

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection, SARS-CoV-2, and other coronaviruses in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-729, a proprietary subcutaneously-delivered RNAi therapeutic product candidate that suppresses all HBV antigens, including HBsAg expression.

Featured Articles

