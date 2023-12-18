Aprio Wealth Management LLC Buys 291 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 16.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,027 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 0.6% in the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 7,393 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 215.5% in the third quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 3,897 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 3.8% in the third quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24,048 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,017,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. American National Bank grew its stake in Tesla by 31.0% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 2,485 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its stake in Tesla by 4.8% in the third quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 8,680 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on TSLA. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Tesla from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $293.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com cut Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.93.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at $14,347,048.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at $14,347,048.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,179,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,222 shares of company stock worth $7,091,898. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Price Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $253.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $232.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $805.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 2.26. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.