AON (NYSE:AON) Cut to “Underperform” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of AON (NYSE:AON – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has $328.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on AON. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on AON from $352.00 to $342.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded AON from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $317.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on AON in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on AON from $331.00 to $339.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on AON from $322.00 to $318.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AON has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $341.42.

AON Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of AON opened at $310.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $324.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $327.46. AON has a 52 week low of $280.89 and a 52 week high of $347.37.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,685.76% and a net margin of 20.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AON will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AON

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AON by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AON by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in AON by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AON by 7.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of AON by 1.3% in the second quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

