ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Position Lessened by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC cut its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,190 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its stake in ANSYS by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 27.5% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 5.7% during the second quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 589 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Torray Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 0.6% during the second quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,495 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,815,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 1.3% during the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ANSS shares. Bank of America cut ANSYS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $356.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. TheStreet cut shares of ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $320.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on ANSYS from $400.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ANSYS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.90.

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.95, for a total value of $65,034.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,737.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other ANSYS news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 12,270 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.23, for a total transaction of $3,745,172.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,312,199.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 222 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.95, for a total transaction of $65,034.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,737.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,058 shares of company stock valued at $6,663,649. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $295.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $230.00 and a 1-year high of $351.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $289.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $307.95.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.13. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $458.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.57 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

