Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) Short Interest Update

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the November 15th total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Anhui Conch Cement Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:AHCHY opened at $10.98 on Monday. Anhui Conch Cement has a twelve month low of $10.32 and a twelve month high of $19.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.97 and its 200-day moving average is $12.92.

About Anhui Conch Cement

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and trades in clinker and cement products. The company operates through five segments: Eastern China, Central China, Southern China, Western China, and Overseas. It provides construction and installation services for industrial purposes; logistic services; and mining and related services.

