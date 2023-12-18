Anderson Hoagland & Co. Sells 9,058 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,661 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 9,058 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 1.9% of Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $14,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in V. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. HWG Holdings LP boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 270 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on V. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. HSBC initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $266.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Visa from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.04, for a total value of $6,501,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,358,404.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,311 shares of company stock valued at $24,264,891 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of Visa stock opened at $258.03 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $202.13 and a one year high of $263.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $245.78 and its 200 day moving average is $240.02. The stock has a market cap of $473.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.09%.

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

See Also

