Analyzing Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) & Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAG)

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Free Report) and Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Xunlei has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stran & Company, Inc. has a beta of 2.32, meaning that its share price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Xunlei and Stran & Company, Inc., as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xunlei 0 0 0 0 N/A Stran & Company, Inc. 0 0 1 0 3.00

Valuation & Earnings

Stran & Company, Inc. has a consensus price target of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 198.01%. Given Stran & Company, Inc.’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Stran & Company, Inc. is more favorable than Xunlei.

This table compares Xunlei and Stran & Company, Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xunlei $361.64 million 0.27 $21.46 million $0.19 8.00 Stran & Company, Inc. $70.86 million 0.40 -$780,000.00 ($0.02) -75.50

Xunlei has higher revenue and earnings than Stran & Company, Inc.. Stran & Company, Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Xunlei, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Xunlei and Stran & Company, Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xunlei 3.16% 3.87% 2.61% Stran & Company, Inc. 0.08% 0.14% 0.10%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.2% of Xunlei shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.7% of Stran & Company, Inc. shares are held by institutional investors. 21.7% of Xunlei shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 53.4% of Stran & Company, Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Xunlei beats Stran & Company, Inc. on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Xunlei

Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. Its platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, store, manage, and consume digital media content. The company offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel. It also provides Mobile Xunlei, a mobile application that allows users to search, download, consume, and store digital media content; Xunlei Media Player, which supports online and offline play of digital media content, as well as simultaneous play of digital media content while it is being transmitted by Xunlei Accelerator; online games through online game website and mobile app; live video streaming and online advertising services; and cloud computing services and products, live streaming services, and other internet value-added services. The company was formerly known as Giganology Limited and changed its name to Xunlei Limited in January 2011. Xunlei Limited was founded in 2003 and is based in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

About Stran & Company, Inc.

Stran & Company, Inc. provides outsourced marketing solutions. The company offers clients custom sourcing services; and e-commerce solutions for promoting branded merchandise and other promotional products, managing promotional loyalty and incentives, print collateral and event assets, order and inventory management, designing and hosting online retail popup shops, fixed public retail online stores, and online business-to-business service offerings. It also provides creative and merchandising services; warehousing/fulfillment and distribution; print-on-demand services; kitting services; point of sale displays; and loyalty and incentive programs. Stran & Company, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts.

