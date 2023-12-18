Analyzing Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH) and Banc of California (NYSE:BANC)

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) and Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Pathward Financial has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banc of California has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Pathward Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Banc of California pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Pathward Financial pays out 3.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Banc of California pays out 22.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Banc of California has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Banc of California is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pathward Financial 22.80% 24.95% 2.33% Banc of California 20.18% 8.65% 0.89%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pathward Financial and Banc of California’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Pathward Financial and Banc of California’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pathward Financial $577.38 million 2.36 $163.62 million $6.01 8.73 Banc of California $354.32 million 2.27 $120.94 million $1.75 7.99

Pathward Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Banc of California. Banc of California is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pathward Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Pathward Financial and Banc of California, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pathward Financial 0 1 1 0 2.50 Banc of California 0 3 0 0 2.00

Pathward Financial currently has a consensus target price of $57.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.59%. Banc of California has a consensus target price of $16.20, suggesting a potential upside of 15.88%. Given Banc of California’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Banc of California is more favorable than Pathward Financial.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.7% of Pathward Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.6% of Banc of California shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Pathward Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of Banc of California shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Pathward Financial beats Banc of California on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pathward Financial

Pathward Financial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts. The company also provides commercial finance product comprising term lending, asset-based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium finance, government guaranteed lending, and other commercial finance products; consumer credit products; other consumer financing services; tax services, which includes short-term refund advance loans and short-term electronic return originator advance loans; and warehouse financing services. In addition, it issues prepaid cards; and offers payment solutions, such as acceptance, processing, and settlement of credit card and debit card payments. The company was formerly known as Meta Financial Group, Inc. and changed its name to Pathward Financial, Inc. in July 2022. Pathward Financial, Inc. was founded in 1954 and is based in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

About Banc of California

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate mortgage loans, and real estate construction and land loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; lender, equipment, and premium finance; other asset-based loans; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases. In addition, the company offers consumer loans comprising personal loans, auto loans, home equity lines of credit, revolving lines of credit, and other loans. Further, it provides international banking and multi-state deposit services; money market sweep products; investment advisory and asset management solutions; treasury and cash management services; telephone banking, remote deposit, and online and mobile banking services; and automated teller machine services. The company offers its products and services to small, middle-market, and venture-backed businesses. The company was formerly known as First Community Bancorp and changed its name to PacWest Bancorp in April 2008. PacWest Bancorp was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

