Analyzing Eterna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ERNA) & Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB)

Eterna Therapeutics and Assembly Biosciences are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Eterna Therapeutics has a beta of 4.02, meaning that its stock price is 302% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Assembly Biosciences has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Eterna Therapeutics and Assembly Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eterna Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Assembly Biosciences 0 1 0 0 2.00

Profitability

Assembly Biosciences has a consensus price target of $1.50, indicating a potential upside of 99.23%. Given Assembly Biosciences’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Assembly Biosciences is more favorable than Eterna Therapeutics.

This table compares Eterna Therapeutics and Assembly Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eterna Therapeutics N/A -297.34% -58.58% Assembly Biosciences N/A -116.42% -95.89%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.0% of Eterna Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.9% of Assembly Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 35.4% of Eterna Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of Assembly Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Eterna Therapeutics and Assembly Biosciences’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eterna Therapeutics $51,000.00 160.18 -$24.58 million ($4.18) -0.36 Assembly Biosciences $6.25 million 7.92 -$93.09 million ($1.42) -0.53

Eterna Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Assembly Biosciences. Assembly Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eterna Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Eterna Therapeutics beats Assembly Biosciences on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eterna Therapeutics

Eterna Therapeutics Inc. operates as a preclinical-stage, biopharmaceutical company. The company offers Synthetic mRNA, ToRNAdo mRNA Delivery, mRNA Gene Editing, and mRNA Cell Reprogramming. It also develops therapies and medicines using gene-editing proteins and cell therapy technology for the treatment of oncology, blood disorder, and monogenic disease. The company was formerly known as Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Eterna Therapeutics Inc. in October 2022. Eterna Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. The company's next-generation HBV core inhibitors include ABI-4334, which is in Phase 1a studies for the treatment of HBV; and ABI-H3733, which is in Phase 1b clinical study. It is also involved in novel small molecule approaches for HBV and hepatitis delta virus (HDV) comprising an orally bioavailable HBV/HDV entry inhibitor and liver-focused interferon-a receptor agonist. In addition, the company develops Herpesvirus programs, such as ABI-5366 HSV-2, a long-acting helicase inhibitor; and pan-herpes non-nucleoside polymerase inhibitors for transplant-associated infections. Further, Assembly Biosciences, Inc. has collaboration agreement with BeiGene, Ltd. to develop and commercialize the novel core inhibitor product candidates for chronic HBV infection in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Macau; and clinical trial collaboration agreement with Arbutus Biopharma Corporation to conduct a randomized, multi-center, and open-label clinical trials, as well as agreement with Antios Therapeutics, Inc. for triple combination therapy. The company also has license agreement with Indiana University Research and Technology Corporation for HBV research, as well as a partnership with Gilead Sciences, Inc. to develop next-generation therapeutics for serious viral diseases. The company was formerly known as Ventrus Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Assembly Biosciences, Inc. in June 2014. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

